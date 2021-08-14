Benton community holds vigil for Bossier deputy hospitalized with COVID-19
Published: Aug. 13, 2021 at 9:57 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
BENTON, La. (KSLA) — About 150 people took part in a vigil a Bossier sheriff’s deputy the night of Friday, Aug. 13.
Deputy Ryan Stearns is hospitalized and on a ventilator as he fights COVID-19.
He has been in the hospital since July 29.
The law officer’s condition was improving, his wife told KSLA News 12, when he developed complications unrelated to COVID-19.
Members of the Benton area community gathered for the vigil at Cypress Baptist Church in the 4700 block of Palmetto Road in Benton.
Stearns, who has been a patrol deputy for two years, had just started training to be a school resource officer when he got sick.
He and his wife have two children.
Copyright 2021 KSLA. All rights reserved.