Benton community holds vigil for Bossier deputy hospitalized with COVID-19

Deputy Ryan Stearns with the Bossier Parish Sheriff's Office is currently hospitalized with...
Deputy Ryan Stearns with the Bossier Parish Sheriff's Office is currently hospitalized with COVID-19 and is on a ventilator.(BPSO)
By KSLA Staff
Published: Aug. 13, 2021 at 9:57 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
BENTON, La. (KSLA) — About 150 people took part in a vigil a Bossier sheriff’s deputy the night of Friday, Aug. 13.

Deputy Ryan Stearns is hospitalized and on a ventilator as he fights COVID-19.

He has been in the hospital since July 29.

The law officer’s condition was improving, his wife told KSLA News 12, when he developed complications unrelated to COVID-19.

Members of the Benton area community gathered for the vigil at Cypress Baptist Church in the 4700 block of Palmetto Road in Benton.

Stearns, who has been a patrol deputy for two years, had just started training to be a school resource officer when he got sick.

He and his wife have two children.

