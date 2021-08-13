Vigil being held Friday night for Bossier deputy hospitalized with COVID-19

BENTON, La. (KSLA) - In light of the ongoing pandemic, the community is gathering for a vigil to honor a deputy who from COVID-19.

Members of the community and fellow law enforcement officers will gather Friday, Aug. 13 at 8:15 p.m. at Cypress Baptist Church (4701 Palmetto Rd.) in Benton. The vigil is to honor Bossier Parish Sheriff’s Office Deputy Ryan Stearns.

He has been hospitalized with COVID-19 for some time now and is on a ventilator. Stearns has a wife and two children.

