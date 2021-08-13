Tracking rain this weekend and two tropical systems

(KSLA) - Finally we will see some rain over the weekend. It will not rain everywhere nor all day. You will likely need that umbrella for outdoor activities. The tropics also have two systems we are tracking.

This evening will have a few lingering showers. Mostly north of I-20. Even south of I-20 could have some rain, just not as much. The rain will be winding down after sunset, and we will take a break from the showers. Temperatures this evening will be very warm, in the lower 90s and upper 80s. If you have any plans on this evening of Friday the 13th, you may just need an umbrella, but otherwise should be fine!

Overnight, there is a chance for some more rain. A line of showers and storms will be pushing in from the north late tonight. As they move south, they will be falling apart. However, there is a good chance for more shower activity north of I-20 throughout the night. I do not anticipate anything severe, so there’s nothing to be worried about on the night of Friday the 13th!

This weekend will finally have some RAIN! I know. I know it’s the weekend when we don’t want any, but not everyone will see the rain anyway. This will help to cool temperatures down though. The rain should be more likely Saturday afternoon, then will wind down after sunset. Then we will start a little earlier Sunday with more showers and a couple storms. Rain chances are up to 40% Saturday and 50% Sunday. This will keep temperatures in check, and we will only warm up to the lower to mid 90s. The humidity will still be in full force though.

Monday and Tuesday should have a little more rain around. I do not expect a washout either of these two days. I would have an umbrella with you though as you head out the door. It will be scattered in nature, so anyone could see the rain, but not everyone will. Temperatures will continue to be held in check though. Highs will be in the lower 90s.

Wednesday and Thursday should see a little less rain. Chances for a few showers are at 30% Wednesday and 20% Thursday. So, you may be able to get away without an umbrella. Temperatures will warm up a little more back to the mid 90s. So, it will be about average for this time of the year.

In the tropics, Fred is still a tropical depression. It is however expected to regain its strength to a tropical storm by Friday evening if not by the weekend. It will be moving just north of Cuba and will enter the far eastern Gulf of Mexico. It should make landfall in northern Florida. This will stay far away from the ArkLaTex. Meanwhile, we have Potential Tropical Cyclone Seven. Once it gets more organized and develops, it will take on the name Grace. There is a chance this enters the gulf, but it will likely follow behind Fred. So, I do not expect any impacts from this storm. We will be your First Alert to any changes.

Have a fantastic Friday and an even better weekend!

