Texarkana firefighters to honor lives lost in 9/11 with memorial stair climb in Dallas

TEXARKANA, Texas (KSLA) - A group of Texarkana area firefighters is joining others across the nation to honor those killed 20 years ago in a terrorist attack on American soil.

Decked in full gear, three Texarkana, Texas firefighters are training for the Dallas 9/11 Memorial Stair Climb.

It has been 20 years since terrorists attacked and destroyed the towers at the World Trade Center in New York. That day, 343 firefighters and 90 police officers were killed. According to Marty Lawrence with the Dallas 9/11 Memorial Stair Climb, the first responders died inside the towers while climbing stairs to rescue others; he says that’s why these Texarkana firefighters are training.

“It’s a memorial stair climb. We will climb 110 floors in full gear. It is not a race, it is not about raising money, it is strictly a spot for firemen to come and show respect,” said Lawrence.

“I’m carrying about 80 lbs. on me right now. I’m a 142 lbs. guy, so I got my work cut out for me,” said one participating firefighter.

When fully dressed, a firefighter’s gear weighs around 80 pounds; Lawrence says it takes an average of two hours to walk up the 110 floors, but says the results outweighs the challenge.

“It [stair climb] is not easy. We are doing it in remembrance of those who sacrificed their lives on 9/11,” said one of the firefighters.

“It’s important to remember the sacrifices that those guys made and would do over again,” Lawrence said.

This will be the tenth year for the Dallas 9/11 Memorial Stair Climb. Lawrence says there are other cities across the country holding similar events.

The climb is set for Sept. 4 at the Fountain Place in downtown Dallas.

