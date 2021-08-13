Texarkana College, TAMUT partnering to offer scholarships to nursing students

TEXARKANA, Texas (KSLA) - Nurses are among those considered frontline workers fighting the coronavirus pandemic. Many healthcare providers say there’s a shortage of these essential workers around the country, including in the ArkLaTex region.

Texarkana College (TC) and Texas A&M University-Texarkana (TAMUT) have teamed to try to keep the best-qualified nurses in the area. On Friday, Aug. 13, TC and Texas A&M announced a $4,000 scholarship to TC graduates with an associate degree in nursing to pursue their bachelor of science degree in nursing at Texas A&M.

“We know there is a need for nurses in our region and we are hoping that this partnership, that we have will continue to grow our nursing programs here locally,” said Dr. Jason Smith, president of TC.

“Right now, it is so important because it will help keep our nursing students here in town and we desperately need nurses,” said Dr. Emily Cutrer, president of TAMUT.

Students wanting to apply for this scholarship program must do so before the start of the fall semester, which begins Aug. 23. Email nursing@tamut.edu for more details.

