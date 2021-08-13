Getting Answers
Yokem Connection
Advertise With Us
Advertisement

Texarkana College, TAMUT partnering to offer scholarships to nursing students

Two higher education institutions in Texarkana, Texas are partnership to offer scholarships to...
Two higher education institutions in Texarkana, Texas are partnership to offer scholarships to nursing students.(Pexels)
By Fred Gamble
Published: Aug. 13, 2021 at 3:34 PM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TEXARKANA, Texas (KSLA) - Nurses are among those considered frontline workers fighting the coronavirus pandemic. Many healthcare providers say there’s a shortage of these essential workers around the country, including in the ArkLaTex region.

Texarkana College (TC) and Texas A&M University-Texarkana (TAMUT) have teamed to try to keep the best-qualified nurses in the area. On Friday, Aug. 13, TC and Texas A&M announced a $4,000 scholarship to TC graduates with an associate degree in nursing to pursue their bachelor of science degree in nursing at Texas A&M.

“We know there is a need for nurses in our region and we are hoping that this partnership, that we have will continue to grow our nursing  programs here locally,” said Dr. Jason Smith, president of TC.

“Right now, it is so important because it will help keep our nursing students here in town and we desperately need nurses,” said Dr. Emily Cutrer, president of TAMUT.

Students wanting to apply for this scholarship program must do so before the start of the fall semester, which begins Aug. 23. Email nursing@tamut.edu for more details.

Copyright 2021 KSLA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

SPD responds to shooting on Clift Avenue & W. 64th Street.
SPD investigating triple shooting near Clift Avenue; nearby school temporarily placed on lockdown
A 27-year-old woman was found dead in her home on Summerhill Place in Texarkana, Texas on Aug....
Woman found dead in Texarkana, Texas; boyfriend arrested
FULL: Mayor Cantrell mandates vaccine cards at most businesses
Vaccine or negative tests to be required at NOLA restaurants, other indoor activities
SPD responds to shooting on Clift Avenue & W. 64th Street.
Coroner names victim in Cedar Grove triple shooting; 2 others injured
Police investigating a homicide on Sylvan Drive.
Juvenile shot and killed in Natchitoches; police investigating

Latest News

Texas Coronavirus update
What we know about the 7,602 active cases of COVID-19 in East Texas
Tigers in the refuge
Big cat in East Texas refuge sets record as oldest tiger in captivity
COVID-19 is commonly known as coronavirus
Daily Report: Arkansas Dept. of Health monitoring COVID-19
Governor to hold COVID-19 briefing Monday to discuss decision on potential mask mandate
Gov. Edwards, health care officials provide latest on COVID-19, including ongoing surge of hospital patients