Small plane runs out of fuel, makes emergency landing along interstate

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — Two people were on board when a small plane ran out of fuel and was forced to make an emergency landing along an interstate in Shreveport.

The Cessna now can be seen in the grass in the area of Interstate 49 at North Market Street. It’s about a mile from Exit 211 in the area of Pine Hill Road.

Authorities say it’s being refueled then will take off.

Caddo 911 dispatch records indicate it happened about 4:44 p.m. Friday, Aug. 13.

That’s when Shreveport firefighters responded to an “aircraft emergency alert 2” at northbound Interstate 49 at westbound Interstate 220.

A minute later, a couple Shreveport police units were dispatched to an “airport alert” at the same location.

And at 4:47 p.m., Caddo Fire District sent at least five units to an EMS event at I-49N at I-220W.

At least eight Caddo sheriff’s units answered a “suspicious circumstances” call at 4:46 p.m. on Airport Drive between Clyde Fant Memorial Parkway and Wells Island Road. That’s in the area of Shreveport’s Downtown Airport.

