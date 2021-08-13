Getting Answers
Woman shot on Egan Street Friday afternoon; 3 suspects in custody

SPD responded to reports of a shooting on Egan Street around 1:30 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 13, 2021.
SPD responded to reports of a shooting on Egan Street around 1:30 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 13, 2021.(KSLA)
By Rachael Thomas
Published: Aug. 13, 2021 at 2:06 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Crews with the Shreveport Police Department responded to a shooting Friday afternoon (Aug. 13).

It happened around 1:30 p.m. in the 200 block of Egan Street near Coty Street and Centenary Boulevard. At least 15 units with SPD initially responded. SPD officials say an officer was right around the corner when the call went out and was on the scene in seconds.

When the officer arrived, he found three men in the road armed with rifles. All three were taken into custody without incident.

The woman sustained non-life-threatening injuries, police say.

Details are limited right now. We will update this story when we know more.

