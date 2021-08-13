Getting Answers
School supplies in short stock; prices soaring

Parents will need a bigger budget in 2021 for school supplies
Many parents view school shopping as a headache this year because finding what’s on the list is...
Many parents view school shopping as a headache this year because finding what’s on the list is nearly impossible. The National Retail Federation said due to COVID restraints, limited supplies left store shelves bare and rising prices made what’s left of those items add up quickly.(Fernando Garcia-Franceschini/KCRG)
By Adria Goins
Published: Aug. 13, 2021 at 8:33 AM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
(KSLA) - Add a “bigger budget” to your back-to-school shopping list because you’re going to need it.

In 2021, prices for school supplies and uniforms hit an all-time high — due mostly because of limited access and inflation.

Many parents view school shopping as a headache this year because finding what’s on the list is nearly impossible. The National Retail Federation said due to COVID restraints, limited supplies left store shelves bare and rising prices made what’s left of those items add up quickly.

A family with children elementary to high school age is projected to spend nearly $850 with increased prices in every category; from clothes to technology to pens and paper.

For college students that number skyrocketed to $1,200.

Data also showed some families who have tablets or laptops on the list could spend close to $700 per child.

Overall, back-to-school spending is expected to hit a record high of $37.1 billion.

The struggle to find everything on your child’s list forced more parents to turn to online shopping as well. Nearly half of families bought their back-to-school supplies at online stores.

One plus side, some parents who utilized virtual learning in 2020 said they’re actually saving money this year because they’re reusing supplies barely used last year.

Copyright 2021 KSLA. All rights reserved.

