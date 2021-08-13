Scattered showers this weekend and tracking Fred

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Good morning and happy Friday! As we close out the week we are tracking yet another hot and humid day for the ArkLaTex, but as of right now no Heat Advisories have been issued. High temperatures though again will be in the mid-90s with ‘feels-like’ temperatures approaching the 105 degree mark. As we go through the weekend we continue to track scattered showers for the region with rain being a little bit more likely on Sunday versus Saturday. Next week we are tracking slightly cooler temperatures along with some hit and miss showers to start the week, but no day will be a washout. In the tropics, Tropical Depression Fred continues to barely hold on as it heads off to the west-northwest, but a second disturbance in the Central Atlantic is now likely to become our next tropical system.

After a dry and hot week, we are finally tracking at least some showers ahead this weekend. (KSLA News 12)

Now as you are getting ready to head out the door you need to make sure you are dressing comfortably as it will ne yet another scorcher across the region. Temperatures this morning are in the mid-70s and will be rising into the mid-90s this afternoon. When you factor in the world famous ArkLaTex humidity it will feel more like 105 degrees, but again as of right now our Heat Advisory streak has been broken. There is the potential of perhaps a few more localized showers and storms today, but most should stay dry.

As we go through your weekend forecast we continue to track some minor changes on the way. Starting on Saturday we are tracking showers that will be moving into the region during the afternoon hours that will bring some needed rain to the region. Not everyone will see rain though and our temperatures on Saturday will still likely be in the mid-90s before a slight cooldown on Sunday. This will be to likely more widespread showers compared to what will see on Saturday, but even in this case we are still only expecting our temperatures to drop into the low-90s with the mugginess staying elevated as well.

Looking ahead to next week, we are tracking the potential for a few scattered showers to stick around early in the week but no day looking particularly wet. All that the hit and miss showers will do is lower our temperatures a couple of degrees compared to what we saw last week with high temperatures in the low to mid 90s. The humidity though, will continue to stay elevated making the miserably muggy conditions a mainstay for the foreseeable future. This is what counts for active weather this time of year across the ArkLaTex.

In the meantime, get ready for another day of sweating! Have a great Friday and weekend!

