Getting Answers
Yokem Connection
Advertise With Us
Advertisement

REPORT: Former LSU RB Derrius Guice suspended for six games

New England Patriots linebacker Elandon Roberts (52) tackles Washington Redskins running back...
New England Patriots linebacker Elandon Roberts (52) tackles Washington Redskins running back Derrius Guice (29) during the first half of a preseason NFL football game, Thursday, Aug. 9, 2018, in Foxborough, Mass.(Source: AP Photo/Charles Krupa)
By Spencer Chrisman
Published: Aug. 13, 2021 at 4:00 PM CDT|Updated: 9 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Former LSU and free agent running back Derrius Guice has been suspended for the first six games of the 2021 NFL season, according to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport.

The Washington Football Team released Guice, a former 2018 second-round NFL Draft pick, back in August of 2020 after he was arrested on domestic violence charges. As reported by the Washington Post, the charges included one count of strangulation, which is a felony. The other three charges were three counts of assault and battery, as well as one count of destruction of property.

In June of 2021, a Virginia judge dismissed misdemeanor domestic violence charges against the former LSU back, according to a report by The Washington Post.

RELATED STORIES:

The report added that during a hearing Wednesday, June 23, Guice and the alleged victim said they had reached a settlement and the resolution means the 23-year-old Baton Rouge native will not go to trial and the charges will not appear on his criminal record.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2021 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

SPD responds to shooting on Clift Avenue & W. 64th Street.
SPD investigating triple shooting near Clift Avenue; nearby school temporarily placed on lockdown
This Cessna made an emergency landing along Interstate 49 at North Market Street in Shreveport...
Small plane runs out of fuel, makes emergency landing along interstate
A 27-year-old woman was found dead in her home on Summerhill Place in Texarkana, Texas on Aug....
Woman found dead in Texarkana, Texas; boyfriend arrested
SPD responds to shooting on Clift Avenue & W. 64th Street.
Coroner names victim in Cedar Grove triple shooting; 2 others injured
Governor to hold COVID-19 briefing Monday to discuss decision on potential mask mandate
Gov. Edwards, health care officials provide latest on COVID-19, including ongoing surge of hospital patients

Latest News

Jacob "Jake" Dement, of Dement Brothers Old School Boxing Club in Bossier City, spearheads 318...
Boxing clubs in 318 area code take a jab at fighting gun violence
Remembering Treyson Naron
The Good Stuff: Playing for #7
Grambling students, Doug Williams Center conduct research on Black women’s contribution to gymnastics
Mudbug arena
Mudbugs kick off 2021 training camp