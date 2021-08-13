Prize Foundation to announce 2021′s top filmmakers

Getting Answers
By Daffney Dawson
Published: Aug. 12, 2021 at 10:20 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - The Prize Foundation will announce 2021′s Top 20 Filmmakers for the Louisiana Film Prize on the evening of Thursday, Aug. 12.

Unlike last year where the pandemic forced the event to go virtual, this year’s festival is expected to happen in person.

“These filmmakers that are the winning filmmakers all over the country has used their Film Prize films to get jobs, advance their careers to come back to Shreveport. We actually has Prize filmmakers that had won who have moved to Shreveport, Louisiana and we are so proud of it,” said Gregory Kallenberg, executive director of the Prize Foundation.

Film Prize is set to take place over two weekends in late September and early October. This year, filmmakers will compete for $25,000.

The top 20 announcement will be made at 7 p.m. at The Rooftop of the Remington Suite Hotel.

