Natchitoches officials to discuss recent shootings at noon news conference

NATCHITOCHES, La. (KSLA) - The City of Natchitoches will hold a news conference at noon regarding recent shootings.

The event will be held at the Natchitoches Council Chambers, 716 Second Street. The event will be streamed live on the City of Natchitoches YouTube page and below in this article.

“Mayor Ronnie Williams, Chief Harman Winters, Superintendent Grant Eloi, and School Board President Steve Harris, City Council, and others will address the citizens of Natchitoches about the recent shooting and a plea for help leading to an arrest,” reads a news release.

Recent shootings in Natchitoches Juvenile shot multiple times in Natchitoches; another juvenile in custody According to the Natchitoches Police Department, a juvenile was shot multiple times at a residence on Martin Luther King Jr. Drive. Juvenile shot and killed in Natchitoches; police investigating The officers arrived at the scene to find a juvenile that was suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. The victim was transported to a hospital where they died from their injuries.

Anyone with any information regarding the recent shootings are urged to contact Natchitoches Crime Stoppers at (318) 238-2388.

