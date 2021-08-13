Mansfield police searching for AT&T Store burglar

MANSFIELD, La. (KSLA) - Do you know this person?

At 3:45 a.m. on Friday, Aug. 13, Mansfield Police were called to a burglary at the AT&T Store in the 800 block of Polk Street.

At the scene, officers found that entry was made through the business’s back door.

Inside, several electronic devices and an undisclosed amount of cash were taken.

Anyone with any information about this burglary is urged to contact MPD’s Lt. David Self at (318) 872-0520 or leave a tip at DeSoto Parish Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-505-7867.

