KSLA Salutes: NWLA Marine veteran still serving his community

Pollitt served 4 years in the Marine Corps before becoming a BCPD officer.
Pollitt served 4 years in the Marine Corps before becoming a BCPD officer.(Richard Pollitt)
By Chandler Watkins
Published: Aug. 12, 2021 at 8:18 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
BOSSIER CITY, La. (KSLA) - Born and raised in Shreveport, Richard Pollitt knew he wanted to serve his country from a young age. After graduating from Northwood High School, he enlisted in the Marine Corps as a motor transportation operator.

“I’ve always wanted to join the military ever since I was a little kid,” Pollitt said. “Running around in the backyard playing with the other neighborhood kids. My dad was in the military. It’s something I have always had a passion to do. The Marine Corps taught us everything, from starting off low and working your way up, listening, leadership skills, so when you take over that position you take over that position you help lead the junior marines under you. That rolled right over to the police department.”

After serving for four years he came back home to northwest Louisiana and decided he wanted to continue to serve his community.

He now works at the Bossier City Police Department.

“A lot of the stuff I did in the military kind of rolls over to the police department,” Pollitt said. “The set up, the structure, rank. You put the uniform on and you are expected to do your best, whether that be overseas or in your community. They call you at their worst time, they need you to be professional and help them with whatever they need.”

Pollitt says he loves to work for his community, especially with fellow veterans who made him feel welcome from day one.

“You start a new career and you kind of feel like you’re on egg shells,” Pollitt said. “You don’t know anybody, you don’t know what to say, how it’s going to be and right off the bat prior military they know to come and sit with you, come talk to you and make you feel very welcome. It was nothing but open arms here at the Bossier City Police Department. They came up, welcomed me here and have been willing to help ever since. It’s a joy to come to work with people you can relate to.”

“I would love for the community to know that we are here to help them,” Pollitt said. “No matter what’s going on, don’t hesitate to call when you need us.”

