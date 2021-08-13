Getting Answers
Yokem Connection
Advertise With Us
Advertisement

Hyundai, Kia recall 600K vehicles to fix trunk latch problem

Hyundai and Kia are recalling more than 600,000 vehicles in the U.S. because damage to the...
Hyundai and Kia are recalling more than 600,000 vehicles in the U.S. because damage to the trunk latches can stop them from being opened from the inside.(Source: AP Photo/file)
By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 13, 2021 at 9:00 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DETROIT (AP) — Hyundai and Kia are recalling more than 600,000 vehicles in the U.S. because damage to the trunk latches can stop them from being opened from the inside.

The recall covers certain 2016 through 2018 Kia Forte and 2018 and 2019 Kia Rio small cars.

Also included are certain Hyundai Sonatas from 2017 and 2018, 2016 through 2018 Sonata Hybrids, 2018 through 2020 Hyundai Accents, and 2016 and 2017 Hyundai Azera cars.

Documents posted Friday by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration say that a person inside the trunk could become trapped due to the problem.

Dealers will replace the trunk latches at no cost to owners.

Kia owners will be notified by mail starting Oct. 5. Hyundai owners will be notified starting Oct. 1.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

SPD responds to shooting on Clift Avenue & W. 64th Street.
SPD investigating triple shooting near Clift Avenue; nearby school temporarily placed on lockdown
FULL: Mayor Cantrell mandates vaccine cards at most businesses
Vaccine or negative tests to be required at NOLA restaurants, other indoor activities
A 27-year-old woman was found dead in her home on Summerhill Place in Texarkana, Texas on Aug....
Woman found dead in Texarkana, Texas; boyfriend arrested
Police investigating a homicide on Sylvan Drive.
Juvenile shot and killed in Natchitoches; police investigating
New bus cameras placed in and around Bossier Parish school buses allow local law enforcement to...
‘Thank God I got a camera’: Bossier Schools combats dangerous drivers with technology

Latest News

Sea Turtle Release
Sea Turtle Release
The event will be held at the Natchitoches Council Chambers, 716 Second Street. The event will...
Natchitoches officials to discuss recent shootings at noon news conference
"You cannot just say 'I have the right to do XYZ,' when you affect other people, that is when...
Arnold Shwarzenegger on COVID: Screw your freedom
FILE - President Joe Biden speaks from the East Room of the White House in Washington,...
Biden made ‘Obamacare’ cheaper, now sign-up deadline is here
Rescue crews found the men unconscious in the manure pit Tuesday afternoon on their family’s...
3 brothers die after passing out from fumes in manure pit