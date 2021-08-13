Getting Answers
Grambling State University welcoming back students

Grambling State University students ready to welcome new students.
Grambling State University students ready to welcome new students.(KSLA)
By Collin Maxwell
Published: Aug. 13, 2021 at 12:50 PM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
GRAMBLING, La. (KSLA) - Grambling State University is mandating masks and temperature readings for those returning to the university.

“Our plans 60 days ago looks a little different than they do today, just simply because the Delta variant has certainly changed the trajectory of the pandemic”, said President Rick Gallot.

He says the university is fully back to in-person learning, but have a virtual plan is in place in case there’s an outbreak.

Grambling State University student ready to start a new semester.
Grambling State University student ready to start a new semester.(KSLA)

“I can’t stress enough how our students have bought into the safety protocols,” continued Gallot. “The masking, and everything pretty much responsible for us, not major outbreaks that we’ve seen at some of the other schools.”

The Louisiana Department of Health (LDH) reported there were 3,212 cases among students living or commuting to campus this past spring semester.

“I fear that COVID will shut everything down again and that I won’t be able to go as far as want to this semester,” said sophomore, Taylor Day, who worries about how long students will stay on campus.

Campus pastor, George Lee, says his goal is to keep students motivated this semester.

Grambling State University students pose for a photo.
Grambling State University students pose for a photo.(KSLA)

“I believe prayer changes things and we definitely want to be intentional about praying,” emphasized Lee. “We just want to rely on the Lord for creativity so we can still connect. We just have to be wise about how we do that we can gather outside.”

University staff and students are committed to the goal of hosting safe events for the incoming freshmen to have the full Tiger experience.

