Gov. Edwards announces vaccine incentive for college students

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - During a press conference on Friday, August 13 Governor John Bel Edwards announced a vaccine incentive program for college students.

According to Edwards, the first 75,000 college students to get the COVID-19 vaccine will receive a $100 gift card.

Today, we're announcing Shot For $100, a new vaccine incentive program that will give $100 to the first 75,000 college students who get their COVID-19 vaccine at participating institutions of higher education. Get vaccinated, protect your community, and get $100. #lagov pic.twitter.com/7KoWXi1jP0 — John Bel Edwards (@LouisianaGov) August 13, 2021

This will be happening at participating institutions, according to Edwards.

18-29-year-olds are one of the two least vaccinated age groups in Louisiana, and are reporting the most cases statewide.

“With the spread of the highly transmissible Delta variant and its devastating impact on our communities including younger populations, we are seeing more young people go sleeves up. And that’s good. More than anything, students want an in-person college experience. But to do that safely, we need more shots in arms,” said Gov. Edwards. “It’s in everyone’s interest that our young people get the COVID vaccine - to protect themselves, their families and friends, and their larger communities.”

How Shot For 100 will work:

Because Shot For 100 will be led by individual campuses, the program may look different from institution to institution, and students should expect to hear more from their school in the coming days.

At participating colleges and universities, students will be given a deactivated Visa card upon vaccination. After registering online at ShotFor100.com that card will be loaded with $100.

To learn more about this exciting new program, visit ShotFor100.com or call Louisiana’s COVID-19 Vaccine Hotline at 1-855-453-0774. In addition to learning more about Shot For 100, the COVID-19 Vaccine Hotline can answer questions about the vaccines and connect callers to medical professionals.

