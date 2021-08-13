The Good Stuff: Playing for #7

BOSSIER PARISH, La. (KSLA) - Treyson Naron’s bedroom door remains open, his bed made, and all of his shoes and other items in his room in perfect order.

“He wouldn’t have us to shut it off from the world,” stated his father, Morris, explaining how many of Treyson’s teammates and friends still come by their home to visit, play video games in his room, and play in the yard.

12-year-old Treyson Naron loved playing baseball, most recently with the Louisiana Titans. (Naron family)

For Morris and his wife Krystin, they admit since the loss of their 12-year-old son, managing the pain has been day-by-day, and at times, minute-by-minute.

“It’s like a roller coaster, up and down,” continued Morris who, along with his wife, feel their strong faith has helped them get through the days since Treyson fell from a recreational vehicle and died during a family gathering on Father’s Day.

“Prays from all over the community has poured in. I don’t know anything else that’s carried us other than that,” said Krystin.

Treyson loved playing baseball, most recently with a team called the Louisiana Titans.

His teammates had not stepped on the baseball field since his passing, but along with head coach Clint Strother, they decided to play in one more tournament together, the inaugural Lane Mangum Memorial Baseball Tournament.

“It still hurts to talk about now,” explained the Titans coach.

“But do you really ever get over something like this?” he added, but playing one more time together was something he and the players wanted to do.

Lane, 15, was a student-athlete at Calvary Baptist Academy, who drowned on Lake Bistineau just three weeks before Treyson’s fatal accident.

“I remember Treyson hung his head and said, ‘That’s terrible,’” recalled Krystin.

12-year-old Treyson Naron was killed in an UTV accident on June 20 during a family gathering. (Naron family)

She remembered their hearts breaking for the Mangums, a family they had never met, after learning of Lane’s passing, also a long-time youth baseball player.

“You think, that’s never going to be you,” added Krystin.

So what a moment when the Titans took the field for the first time in months, to honor their friend Treyson, at a tournament honoring the memory of Lane Magnum.

“To see them warming up, and the first baseman is not Treyson, it was very hard to see,” admitted Krystin.

But the emotions of the day had only just begun for the Narons.

When the Titans took the field for the first time on defense, they did so with only 8 players instead of 9 with no one at first base.

“We let one pitch go by and I subbed him out,” explained Coach Strother.

“It was one of the hardest things I’ve ever done, but an honor to sub him out of his last game like that,” he continued.

... and it’s a moment the Naron will never forget.

“There were a few seconds I couldn’t catch my breath,” said Krystin. “You could almost feel him there.”

Copyright 2021 KSLA. All rights reserved.