Getting Answers
Yokem Connection
Advertise With Us
Advertisement

Geek’d Con 2021 kicks off on Aug. 13

Geek'd Con kicks off on Aug. 13.
Geek'd Con kicks off on Aug. 13.(KSLA | KSLA)
By Christian Piekos and Alex Onken
Published: Aug. 13, 2021 at 5:48 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Calling all Geeks!

Geek’d Con, the annual family-friendly event will open its doors at 6 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 13 at the Shreveport Convention Center.

Doors will open at 10 a.m. on Saturday and at 11 a.m. on Sunday.

Last year’s event was canceled due to COVID-19. Masks are required this year.

For a full list of events, guests and prices - check out ArkLaTex Weekend’s story here.

For Geek’d Con’s homepage, tap or click here.

Copyright 2021 KSLA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

SPD responds to shooting on Clift Avenue & W. 64th Street.
SPD investigating triple shooting near Clift Avenue; nearby school temporarily placed on lockdown
FULL: Mayor Cantrell mandates vaccine cards at most businesses
Vaccine or negative tests to be required at NOLA restaurants, other indoor activities
Police investigating a homicide on Sylvan Drive.
Juvenile shot and killed in Natchitoches; police investigating
A 27-year-old woman was found dead in her home on Summerhill Place in Texarkana, Texas on Aug....
Woman found dead in Texarkana, Texas; boyfriend arrested
New bus cameras placed in and around Bossier Parish school buses allow local law enforcement to...
‘Thank God I got a camera’: Bossier Schools combats dangerous drivers with technology

Latest News

SPD responds to shooting on Clift Avenue & W. 64th Street.
Coroner names victim in Cedar Grove triple shooting; 2 others injured
Prize Fest 2021
Prize Foundation to announce 2021′s top filmmakers
Louisiana Film Prize Top 20 Filmmakers to be announced
Louisiana Film Prize Top 20 Filmmakers to be announced
KSLA Salutes: Marine veteran continues to serve his community
KSLA Salutes: Marine veteran continues to serve his community