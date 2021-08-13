Geek’d Con 2021 kicks off on Aug. 13
Published: Aug. 13, 2021 at 5:48 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Calling all Geeks!
Geek’d Con, the annual family-friendly event will open its doors at 6 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 13 at the Shreveport Convention Center.
Doors will open at 10 a.m. on Saturday and at 11 a.m. on Sunday.
Last year’s event was canceled due to COVID-19. Masks are required this year.
