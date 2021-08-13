Geek’d Con 2021 kicks off on Aug. 13

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Calling all Geeks!

Geek’d Con, the annual family-friendly event will open its doors at 6 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 13 at the Shreveport Convention Center.

Doors will open at 10 a.m. on Saturday and at 11 a.m. on Sunday.

Last year’s event was canceled due to COVID-19. Masks are required this year.

For a full list of events, guests and prices - check out ArkLaTex Weekend’s story here.

For Geek’d Con’s homepage, tap or click here.

