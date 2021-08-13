Getting Answers
Family invites public to honor BRPD Lt. Mike Godawa during procession after memorial service

Lt. Michael Godawa with BRPD
Lt. Michael Godawa with BRPD
By WAFB Staff
Published: Aug. 13, 2021 at 4:44 PM CDT|Updated: 8 hours ago
Information from Baton Rouge Police Department:

BATON ROUGE, La. - The memorial procession will leave Resthaven Funeral Home between 11:45am and 12:00 noon on August 14, 2021 and travel northbound on Airline Hwy enroute to Baton Rouge Police Headquarters, 9000 Airline Hwy.

If anyone from the public would like to show respect along the memorial procession please park along the shoulder or median of the road not to impede the flow of traffic.

This is the procession route for the memorial service for Lt. Mike Godawa.
This is the procession route for the memorial service for Lt. Mike Godawa.

