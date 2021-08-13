Family invites public to honor BRPD Lt. Mike Godawa during procession after memorial service
Published: Aug. 13, 2021 at 4:44 PM CDT|Updated: 8 hours ago
Information from Baton Rouge Police Department:
BATON ROUGE, La. - The memorial procession will leave Resthaven Funeral Home between 11:45am and 12:00 noon on August 14, 2021 and travel northbound on Airline Hwy enroute to Baton Rouge Police Headquarters, 9000 Airline Hwy.
If anyone from the public would like to show respect along the memorial procession please park along the shoulder or median of the road not to impede the flow of traffic.
RELATED STORIES:
- Baton Rouge Police Department and family mourn the loss of their loved one, Lt. Michael Godawa after COVID-19 death
- One day after retiring, BRPD lieutenant dies of COVID-19
Click here to report a typo.
Copyright 2021 WAFB. All rights reserved.