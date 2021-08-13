Getting Answers
Coroner names victim in Cedar Grove triple shooting; 2 others injured

There is no suspect information available at this time.
By Alex Onken
Published: Aug. 13, 2021 at 6:47 AM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - The Caddo Parish Coroner’s Office has named the man who died in a shooting where two others were injured on Aug. 12.

Javoris K. Debouse, 23, was shot several times just before 2:30 p.m. in the 600 block of West 64th Street in Shreveport’s Cedar Grove neighborhood.

According to the Caddo Coroner’s Office, after he was sent to a Shreveport hospital, he succumbed to his wounds at 3:14 p.m. Police said one of the other victims was also seriously injured, and the other is expected to be okay.

Police believe at this time that a black car drove past a home on W. 64th Street and opened fire.

Caddo Magnet Middle School nearby was temporarily placed on lockdown. Students were inside the building at the time; however, school does not begin in Caddo Parish until Aug. 23.

The shooting remains under investigation by the Shreveport Police Department.

Anyone with information is asked to call Shreveport police at (318) 673-7300 or Shreveport-Caddo CrimeStoppers at (318) 673-7373, visit the group’s website, or the P3Tips app to submit information anonymously.

