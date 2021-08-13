Getting Answers
Yokem Connection
Advertise With Us
Advertisement

CDC: 1M in US got extra coronavirus shots before authorization

By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 13, 2021 at 1:07 PM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW YORK (AP) — U.S. health officials have acknowledged more than 1 million Americans got extra coronavirus vaccine doses before it was authorized for people with weakened immune systems.

About 1.1 million people who received the two-dose Moderna and Pfizer vaccines got at least one additional dose on their own.

About 90,000 people who got the single-shot Johnson & Johnson vaccine received at least one more, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said Friday.

It’s not known how many of the people who got extra doses are immune-compromised.

The Food and Drug Administration this week authorized an extra dose of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccines in people with weakened immune systems to better protect them from the virus.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

SPD responds to shooting on Clift Avenue & W. 64th Street.
SPD investigating triple shooting near Clift Avenue; nearby school temporarily placed on lockdown
A 27-year-old woman was found dead in her home on Summerhill Place in Texarkana, Texas on Aug....
Woman found dead in Texarkana, Texas; boyfriend arrested
FULL: Mayor Cantrell mandates vaccine cards at most businesses
Vaccine or negative tests to be required at NOLA restaurants, other indoor activities
Police investigating a homicide on Sylvan Drive.
Juvenile shot and killed in Natchitoches; police investigating
New bus cameras placed in and around Bossier Parish school buses allow local law enforcement to...
‘Thank God I got a camera’: Bossier Schools combats dangerous drivers with technology

Latest News

Sea Turtle Release
Sea Turtle Release
The Bring Back Louisiana initiative that will ultimately reward up to 14 vaccine recipients...
‘Shot At A Million’ winners announced Friday
The front of a supermarket in Las Vegas collapsed on Friday.
4 hurt when front of supermarket collapses in Nevada
We are tracking slightly cooler weather thanks to a stationary front this weekend.
Showers ahead this weekend