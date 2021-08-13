Getting Answers
Yokem Connection
Big cat in East Texas refuge sets record as oldest tiger in captivity

Tigers in the refuge
By Stephanie Frazier
Published: Aug. 13, 2021 at 3:47 PM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - According to Tiger Creek Animal Refuge and the Guinness World Records judges, it has now been confirmed that a tiger in the refuge is the oldest known living tiger in captivity.

Bengali will be 26 years old on Aug. 31. She arrived at Tiger Creek in 2000 after retiring from a 5-year stint at Marine World Africa USA in California.

“The life expectancy for tigers in the wild is 8-10 years, whereas tigers in captivity have a life expectancy ranging from 15-20,” says Melanie Wesson, Visitor Services Coordinator at Tiger Creek. “Bengali is in good health, and we are excited to celebrate her next birthday!”

Tiger Creek says they are ecstatic to be blessed with the opportunity of caring for and housing the world’s oldest known living tiger. After all, it is not every day you get to work with a living legend.

For more details about Bengali or her birthday celebration visit www.tigercreek.org, find Tiger Creek on social media using @tigercreekanimalsanctuary, or call their office at 903.858.1008.

The sanctuary is currently closed as a preventative to the Delta Variant.

