Getting Answers
Yokem Connection
Advertise With Us
Advertisement

3 brothers die after passing out from fumes in manure pit

Rescue crews found the men unconscious in the manure pit Tuesday afternoon on their family’s...
Rescue crews found the men unconscious in the manure pit Tuesday afternoon on their family’s farm near St. Henry.(WCAX)
By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 13, 2021 at 9:47 AM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. HENRY, Ohio (AP) — Authorities in Ohio say three brothers have died after they were overcome by fumes in a manure pit.

Rescue crews found the men unconscious in the manure pit Tuesday afternoon on their family’s farm near St. Henry.

The village’s fire chief says the brothers were fixing a manure pump before they passed out from the fumes.

All three were taken to area hospitals and later pronounced dead.

Manure pits are common on large livestock farms, but they can produce dangerous gases including hydrogen sulfide and carbon monoxide.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

SPD responds to shooting on Clift Avenue & W. 64th Street.
SPD investigating triple shooting near Clift Avenue; nearby school temporarily placed on lockdown
FULL: Mayor Cantrell mandates vaccine cards at most businesses
Vaccine or negative tests to be required at NOLA restaurants, other indoor activities
A 27-year-old woman was found dead in her home on Summerhill Place in Texarkana, Texas on Aug....
Woman found dead in Texarkana, Texas; boyfriend arrested
Police investigating a homicide on Sylvan Drive.
Juvenile shot and killed in Natchitoches; police investigating
New bus cameras placed in and around Bossier Parish school buses allow local law enforcement to...
‘Thank God I got a camera’: Bossier Schools combats dangerous drivers with technology

Latest News

Sea Turtle Release
Sea Turtle Release
The event will be held at the Natchitoches Council Chambers, 716 Second Street. The event will...
Natchitoches officials to discuss recent shootings at noon news conference
"You cannot just say 'I have the right to do XYZ,' when you affect other people, that is when...
Arnold Shwarzenegger on COVID: Screw your freedom
FILE - President Joe Biden speaks from the East Room of the White House in Washington,...
Biden made ‘Obamacare’ cheaper, now sign-up deadline is here