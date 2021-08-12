Getting Answers
Woman found dead in Texarkana, Texas; boyfriend arrested

By Rachael Thomas
Published: Aug. 12, 2021 at 3:33 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
TEXARKANA, Texas (KSLA) - A 27-year-old woman was found dead Thursday morning (Aug. 12) in Texarkana.

Police say coworkers requested a welfare check after Jennifer Garret, 27, did not show up for work. They found her dead in the 6200 block of Summerhill Place. An autopsy has been ordered.

Travis Turner, 27, believed to be Garret’s boyfriend, has been arrested in connection with the case.

The investigation is ongoing.

