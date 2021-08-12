Woman found dead in Texarkana, Texas; boyfriend arrested

TEXARKANA, Texas (KSLA) - A 27-year-old woman was found dead Thursday morning (Aug. 12) in Texarkana.

Police say coworkers requested a welfare check after Jennifer Garret, 27, did not show up for work. They found her dead in the 6200 block of Summerhill Place. An autopsy has been ordered.

A 27-year-old woman was found dead in her home on Summerhill Place in Texarkana, Texas on Aug. 12, 2021. (KSLA)

Travis Turner, 27, believed to be Garret’s boyfriend, has been arrested in connection with the case.

The investigation is ongoing.

Copyright 2021 KSLA. All rights reserved.