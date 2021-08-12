‘We Are Better Together’ backpack and school supply event on Aug. 14

Getting Answers
Praise Temple, the Northwest Louisiana Community Development Corporation in collaboration with Cumulus Media will donate 1,000 backpacks with school supplies at this year’s “We Are Better Together” backpack and school supply give-a-way.(Lawrence L. Brandon | Lawrence L. Brandon)
By Alex Onken
Published: Aug. 12, 2021 at 8:44 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Looking for school supplies for the upcoming year?

Praise Temple, the Northwest Louisiana Community Development Corporation in collaboration with Cumulus Media will donate 1,000 backpacks with school supplies at this year’s “We Are Better Together” backpack and school supply give-a-way.

The event will be held from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 14 at the Cattlemen’s building at the Louisiana State Fairgrounds.

Masks will be required. Vaccinations will be available at the event.

To support this event, you can donate to the GoFundMe here.

KSLA makes no representations or warranties of any kind about the authenticity, accuracy, or reliability of any GoFundMe campaign. Any donations you make to such campaigns are strictly at your own risk. If you have any questions related to the authenticity, accuracy, or reliability of a GoFundMe campaign, please contact GoFundMe directly or consult the GoFundMe Guarantee Policy.

