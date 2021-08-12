University of Arkansas Hope-Texarkana sets mask mandate for students, faculty

TEXARKANA, Ark. (KSLA) - The University of Arkansas Hope-Texarkana is taking the lead in setting a mask mandate for student safety.

Staff with the university began posting signs on Thursday, Aug. 12, alerting visitors the two campuses will require face coverings this upcoming fall semester.

“As an educational institution, our goal is to educate students and we want to do that safely,” said Interim Chancellor Laura Clark.

The university’s board of trustees approved a Delta face mask resolution which will mandate face coverings for students and staff. The mandate will include indoor settings where social distancing is not possible. This includes classrooms.

Clark said the university is following recommendations from the CDC concerning high-risk areas for transmitting the coronavirus.

“If you go and look at the risk rates, our area and actually all of Arkansas is red and high risk,” said Clark.

She says last year there were some positive cases in the area, but no one contracted the virus on campus. There are 1,200 students on the Hope and Texarkana campuses, with 140 staff members.

“Based on last year and the things we implemented to try and facilitate students to be healthy, we hope this will help in someway for our students to continue to come to campus and take classes so they can finish their education,” said Clark.

University leaders say they will continue to monitor positive COVID cases and will make adjustments as needed. Classes will start August 23.

