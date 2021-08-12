‘Thank God I got a camera’: Bossier Schools combats dangerous drivers with technology

BOSSIER PARISH, La. (KSLA) - Thousands of Bossier Parish students are back in classrooms Thursday, Aug. 12 for the district’s first day of school. Many of these students rely on school buses to get to and from school, which are considered some of the most dangerous times of the day.

“Parents are turning their precious children over to us, so it’s extremely important we get them to school safely,” said David Hadden, director of transportation for Bossier Parish Schools.

Of the hundreds of routes run by Bossier Parish school buses daily, Hadden says the district continues to fight an issue threatening the safety of students and drivers: inattentive drivers blowing past stopped school buses, which is an egregious violation of Louisiana state law.

Drivers can face fines of up to $500, six months in prison, and the potential for a suspended license. The penalties are harsher if there’s an injury involved.

“It is disturbing,” Hadden added. “One particular bus had 68 stop arm violations on Barksdale Boulevard last year.”

To hold drivers accountable, the Bossier Parish School Board has invested thousands of dollars in bus cameras. According to the district, all school buses have two internal cameras, which capture the driver and students. 41% of buses have four cameras, with an additional placed on the hull of the bus, which records the license plates of reckless drivers. Another camera faces forward and offers a driver’s perspective.

Hadden says within two years, 75% of buses will be equipped with four cameras.

“We are able to get video from the buses and we take the video, send it downtown to the police department, and they’ll do some reviews and go out and issue tickets,” Hadden said.

Lt. Bart Cavanaugh, a Bossier City police officer and father himself, says cell phones are largely to blame for drivers illegally overtaking stopped buses, whether it’s unintentional or not.

“The cell phone has turned almost everyone into a distracted driver,” said Lt. Cavanaugh. “The behavior we used to see that would indicate a drunk driver like weaving in and out of your lane, crossing the center line, now it just means they’re on their phone.”

Lt. Cavanaugh suggests drivers leave early to avoid the morning school rush and to stow handheld electronics when on the road.

“Pay attention and be aware of your surroundings,” Lt. Cavanaugh said.

Here are reminders from Bossier Schools about bus safety on the road:

Overhead amber flashing lights means the bus is about to stop

Red flashing lights means the bus is stopped, stop signs are out, and students are loading or unloading

All traffic must stop when there’s four lanes and no median

If a median is present, traffic does not have to stop

School buses stop at all railroad crossings

Parents should never get on a school bus

Maintain distance from the bus

Tonight on KSLA News 12 at 5, Christian Piekos shows us unbelievable video of drivers egregiously passing Bossier buses and gives an inside look at these cameras.

