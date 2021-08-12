SPD investigating triple shooting near Clift Avenue; nearby school on lockdown

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Shreveport police responded to reports of a shooting just before 2:30 p.m. on Thursday, Aug. 12.

The incident occurred near the cross streets of Clift Avenue and W. 64th Street.

We're live at a triple shooting on Clift Avenue>>> https://bit.ly/2VSHosP Posted by KSLA News 12 on Thursday, August 12, 2021

Officials say three people were shot; two are in life-threatening condition and one is in non-life-threating condition. Police believe a black car drove past the home and started shooting.

There is no suspect information available at this time.

On the other side of Clift Avenue is the Caddo Middle Career and Technology School. The school is currently on lockdown, but police say everyone is safe.

This is a developing story. Stay with KSLA News 12 for updates.

