Getting Answers
Yokem Connection
Advertise With Us
Advertisement

Rand Paul reveals wife’s investment in company behind COVID-19 treatment in late financial disclosure

Sen. Rand Paul revealed in a late financial disclosure that his wife bought stock in the...
Sen. Rand Paul revealed in a late financial disclosure that his wife bought stock in the company behind the drug remdesivir in February 2020.(Source: CNN)
By CNN staff
Published: Aug. 12, 2021 at 7:47 AM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – Sen. Rand Paul, R-Ky., revealed in a late financial disclosure Wednesday that his wife bought stock in the company behind the antiviral drug remdesivir in February 2020.

It later became the first drug to be approved for treating COVID-19.

Paul’s filing with the Senate shows between $1,000 and $15,000 of Gilead Sciences stock was purchased.

The Stock Act, which outlaws congressional insider trading, requires trade disclosures within 45 days.

Paul’s reporting was 16 months late.

A spokesman for the Republican senator said Paul completed the reporting form in the appropriate time, but learned it was not transmitted while preparing his annual financial disclosure for 2020.

So he filed both reports on Wednesday.

The spokesman notes Paul’s wife, Kelley, lost money on the investment.

News of the delayed financial disclosure drew swift backlash from government ethics experts and advocates.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Anika Armer and Alison Taylor frequently rode motorcycles with three other women wearing...
Balloon release planned for women killed in motorcycle wreck on I-20
Students in DeSoto Parish returned to the classroom on Aug. 4, 2021.
DeSoto Parish superintendent addresses rumor of 100+ kids being out with COVID-19
Victim named in connection to weekend shooting in Cedar Grove
In north Louisiana (Shreveport and Monroe), 103 patients are in Ochsner hospitals as of...
State, federal medical personnel deployed to help ArkLaTex COVID-19 hospitalizations
Datavious Simmons, DOB: 4/6/2002 (left), and Joshua Thomas, DOB: 6/21/2002 (right), are wanted...
2 teens wanted for June homicide in Cedar Grove neighborhood

Latest News

Sea Turtle Release
Sea Turtle Release
bish
INTERVIEW: Bishop Lawrence L. Brandon talks upcoming school supply give-a-way
This image shows the forecasted path of Tropical Depression Fred as of Thursday morning.
Fred weaker, but likely to drench Florida as tropical storm
A school resource officer in Florida has been fired after video shows him body-slamming a...
School resource officer caught on video slammed student to ground fired