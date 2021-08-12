Rainy weekend upcoming as we monitor the tropics

(KSLA) - Showers and storms will be picking up this weekend. This will help to cool the temperature down a little bit and we may finally end this daily streak of heat advisories! Meanwhile the tropics remain active.

This evening will be mostly quiet. There may be a couple stray showers hanging around, but those will not last too long. Nor will it be everywhere. After sunset, all the rain will be gone. Temperatures will be in the lower 90s and upper 80s. So, it will still be quite warm. Plus the humidity doesn’t help.

Overnight, it will be nice and clear with barely any clouds. There will not be any rain, so we will start off you Friday on a dry note. Temperatures will struggle to cool down. It will be in the mid to upper 70s come by sunrise. It may feel more like the mid 80s though. No different than it has been all week.

Friday will be one more mostly dry day. There will only be a 20% chance of rain in the afternoon. So, most of the ArkLaTex will stay dry. In any case, you should not need that umbrella. Temperatures will again be very hot and warm up to the mid 90s. With all the humidity it will feel more like the triple digits. Therefore, another heat advisory is in place until 7PM Friday. Stay hydrated!

This weekend will finally have some RAIN! I know it’s the weekend when we don’t want any, but this will help to cool temperatures down. The rain should be more likely Saturday afternoon, then will wind down after sunset. Then we will start a little earlier Sunday with more showers and a couple storms. Rain chances are up to 40% Saturday and 50% Sunday. This will keep temperatures in check, and we will only warm up to the lower to mid 90s. The humidity will still be in full force though.

Monday and Tuesday should have a little more rain around. I do not expect a washout either of these two days. I would have an umbrella with you though as you head out the door. It will be scattered in nature, so anyone could see the rain, but not everyone will. Temperatures will continue to be held in check though. Highs will be in the lower 90s.

Wednesday and Thursday should see a little less rain. Chances for a few showers are at 30% Wednesday and 20% Thursday. So, you may be able to get away without an umbrella. Temperatures will warm up a little more back to the mid 90s. So, it will be about average for this time of the year.

In the tropics, Fred is still a tropical depression. It is however expected to regain its strength to a tropical storm by Friday evening if not by the weekend. It will be moving just north of Cuba and will enter the far eastern Gulf of Mexico. It should make landfall in northern Florida. This will stay far away from the ArkLaTex. Meanwhile, there is another tropical wave we are monitoring, that has a good chance to develop. Within the next 48 hours, it has a 60% chance, then up to a 70% in the next 5 days. Once it does develop, it would take on the name Grace. There is a chance this enters the gulf, but it will likely follow behind Fred. We will be your First Alert to any changes.

Have a Thrilling Thursday and an even better weekend!

Copyright 2021 KSLA. All rights reserved.