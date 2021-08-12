New loan program announced for small business owners

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - The City of Shreveport, along with local partners announced a new loan program for small businesses on the morning of Thursday, Aug. 12.

The Revolving Loan Fund is available for northwest Louisiana businesses to access loans up to $250,000.

The program’s main goal is to focus on businesses most vulnerable to the COVID-19 pandemic and need help recovering.

Specifically, the program focuses on businesses with 50 employees or less and with revenues of less than $3 million.

For more information on this program, visit www.trufund.org.

