Getting Answers
Yokem Connection
Advertise With Us
Advertisement

New loan program announced for small business owners

The program’s main goal is to focus on businesses most vulnerable to the COVID-19 pandemic and need help recovering.
The Revolving Loan Fund is available for northwest Louisiana businesses to access loans up to...
The Revolving Loan Fund is available for northwest Louisiana businesses to access loans up to $250,000 and focuses on businesses most vulnerable to the COVID-19 pandemic and need help recovering.(KSLA)
By Alex Onken
Published: Aug. 12, 2021 at 10:32 AM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - The City of Shreveport, along with local partners announced a new loan program for small businesses on the morning of Thursday, Aug. 12.

The Revolving Loan Fund is available for northwest Louisiana businesses to access loans up to $250,000.

The program’s main goal is to focus on businesses most vulnerable to the COVID-19 pandemic and need help recovering.

Specifically, the program focuses on businesses with 50 employees or less and with revenues of less than $3 million.

For more information on this program, visit www.trufund.org.

Copyright 2021 KSLA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Anika Armer and Alison Taylor frequently rode motorcycles with three other women wearing...
Balloon release planned for women killed in motorcycle wreck on I-20
Students in DeSoto Parish returned to the classroom on Aug. 4, 2021.
DeSoto Parish superintendent addresses rumor of 100+ kids being out with COVID-19
Victim named in connection to weekend shooting in Cedar Grove
In north Louisiana (Shreveport and Monroe), 103 patients are in Ochsner hospitals as of...
State, federal medical personnel deployed to help ArkLaTex COVID-19 hospitalizations
Datavious Simmons, DOB: 4/6/2002 (left), and Joshua Thomas, DOB: 6/21/2002 (right), are wanted...
2 teens wanted for June homicide in Cedar Grove neighborhood

Latest News

Louisiana State Police
Bossier City Fire Dept. hosting fish fry fundraiser for LSP trooper’s son who is battling cancer
bishop
INTERVIEW: Bishop Lawrence L. Brandon talks upcoming school supply give-a-way
Sonja
INTERVIEW: Sonja Bailes, Public Relations Liaison for Bossier Parish Schools
Grambling students, Doug Williams Center conduct research on Black women’s contribution to gymnastics