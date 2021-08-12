New loan program announced for small business owners
The program’s main goal is to focus on businesses most vulnerable to the COVID-19 pandemic and need help recovering.
Published: Aug. 12, 2021 at 10:32 AM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - The City of Shreveport, along with local partners announced a new loan program for small businesses on the morning of Thursday, Aug. 12.
The Revolving Loan Fund is available for northwest Louisiana businesses to access loans up to $250,000.
Specifically, the program focuses on businesses with 50 employees or less and with revenues of less than $3 million.
For more information on this program, visit www.trufund.org.
