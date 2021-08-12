Marshall ISD gearing up for 2021-2022 school year

MARSHALL, Texas (KSLA) - Marshall ISD is preparing to welcome students and teachers back to the classrooms.

Despite concerns over the pandemic, many say they are looking forward to the new school year.

“I guess I’m just excited to be with my friends again, especially because of COVID we haven’t been able to hang out as much,” said student Beatriz Bedolla.

Since the state of Texas does not have a mask mandate, the school will not require masks. However, they suggest students, faculty and staff wear them for safety.

“If we can keep our kids healthy, if we can keep our staff in school, if we can continue to teach the children. We are encouraging masks,” said superintendent Dr. Richele Langley.

One parent said she would follow the school’s guidance unless she felt a need for additional protection.

“I will leave that up to them. If it starts to get bad again and we’re having a lot of outbreaks then I might ask them [her children] to wear masks again, but at this point I won’t,” said parent Beth Aucoin.

This year the school district will not offer virtual learning. Conference learning will take its place to catch kids back up to speed if they test positive for COVID.

“What remote conferencing is, is that we would have to get a substitute and the kids would remote in to a substitute teacher. We need them to get instruction from a classroom, but that’s prohibited from what the old policy says,” said Langley.

If a student comes in close contact with someone who tests positive for COVID-19, they are not required to quarantine. Their parents may decide if they do or not.

