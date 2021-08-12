Getting Answers
LDAF firefighters assist with wildfires in Oregon

In this photo provided by the Bootleg Fire Incident Command, trees burn at the Bootleg Fire in...
In this photo provided by the Bootleg Fire Incident Command, trees burn at the Bootleg Fire in southern Oregon, Sunday, July 25, 2021. Firefighters reported progress against the nation's largest wildfire, the Bootleg Fire in southern Oregon, containing 46% of the blaze that had consumed nearly 640 square miles (1,657 square kilometers). More than 2,200 firefighters battled the blaze, focusing Sunday on constructing containment lines at the north and eastern edges in dense timber. Crews could get a break from rain and higher humidity predicted for this week, said Marcus Kauffman, spokesman for the Oregon Department of Forestry. (Bootleg Fire Incident Command via AP)(AP)
By WAFB Staff
Published: Aug. 12, 2021 at 5:29 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Firefighters with the Louisiana Department of Agriculture and Forestry (LDAF) are currently in Oregon to assist fire officials there with ongoing wildfires.

LDAF Commissioner Mike Strain says six personnel from the LDAF and four from the U.S. Forest Service, is supporting engine operations during a 21-day assignment in Medford, Ore.

Strain says crews are using rakes and shovels to create fire breaks by clearing away flammable debris like dry leaves and digging down to bare soil. These crews are used in areas where heavy equipment is unable to access.

“Louisiana is currently experiencing historically low wildfire incidents due to the abundant rainfall this year. This allows us to assist other states that are battling large wildfire incidents and in need of additional resources and boots on the ground,” Strain said. “LDAF personnel are chosen from various districts around the state to maintain proper fire protection coverage at home while they assist others in need.”

Cooperative agreements between federal, state and local organizations allow for the exchange of firefighting resources among participating agencies.

