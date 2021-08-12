Getting Answers
Juvenile shot and killed in Natchitoches; police investigating

Police investigating a homicide on Sylvan Drive.
By Collin Maxwell
Published: Aug. 12, 2021 at 11:44 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Natchitoches Police report that a homicide occurred at 4 a.m. on Thursday, Aug. 12.

NPD says they responded to the 100 block of Sylvan Drive in reference to an individual being shot at a house there. The officers arrived at the scene to find a juvenile that was suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. The victim was transported to a hospital where they died from their injuries.

The investigation is ongoing and Natchitoches Police ask that if you have any information regarding this investigation, that you call 318-357-3817.

KSLA will update this story as it develops.

