Jefferson woman killed in single-vehicle crash in Marshall

MARSHALL, Texas (KLTV) - A Sunday evening single-vehicle crash took the life of a Jefferson resident.

According to a report by the Marshall Police Department, at 5:58 p.m. on Sunday, officers responded to a crash near the intersection of Victory Drive and East Houston Street. Once there, officers determined the driver of the vehicle, identified as Lynda Moore Carter, 63, of Jefferson, crossed over multiple lanes of oncoming traffic before driving into a wooded area.

Carter was pronounce dead after being transported to a local hospital.

The investigation into this incident is ongoing.

