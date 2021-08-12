Getting Answers
Yokem Connection
Advertise With Us
Advertisement

IHOP adds beer, wine to its menu

The restaurant chain IHOP is now offering beer and wine at some of its locations.
The restaurant chain IHOP is now offering beer and wine at some of its locations.(CNN Newsource)
By CNN Staff
Published: Aug. 12, 2021 at 11:40 AM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - You may have heard of kegs and eggs, but what about Pilsner and pancakes?

The restaurant chain IHOP is now offering beer and wine at some of its locations.

It is looking for ways to make customers consider IHOP for more than just breakfast.

It’s still not clear if your local IHOP will be serving up booze in the near future.

Most locations are owned by franchisees, and it’s up to them to decide whether they want to offer it. Some may opt out due to the expense of obtaining a liquor license and training staff.

IHOP’s president says he believes eventually about 1,000 of the chain’s 1,700 locations will serve alcohol.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Anika Armer and Alison Taylor frequently rode motorcycles with three other women wearing...
Balloon release planned for women killed in motorcycle wreck on I-20
Students in DeSoto Parish returned to the classroom on Aug. 4, 2021.
DeSoto Parish superintendent addresses rumor of 100+ kids being out with COVID-19
Victim named in connection to weekend shooting in Cedar Grove
In north Louisiana (Shreveport and Monroe), 103 patients are in Ochsner hospitals as of...
State, federal medical personnel deployed to help ArkLaTex COVID-19 hospitalizations
Datavious Simmons, DOB: 4/6/2002 (left), and Joshua Thomas, DOB: 6/21/2002 (right), are wanted...
2 teens wanted for June homicide in Cedar Grove neighborhood

Latest News

Sea Turtle Release
Sea Turtle Release
A mural on a fence is displayed at United Fort Worth, a grassroots community organization in...
Census shows US is diversifying, white population shrinking
It's back-to-school shopping season, and the National Retail Federation is expecting record...
Back-to-school shopping sprees hampered by COVID-19, supply chain kinks
After hot and dry weather this week, rain chances pick up over the weekend.
Wet weather ahead this weekend
Jayde Newton helps to set up cardboard gravestones with the names of victims of opioid abuse...
OxyContin-maker Purdue goes to judge to confirm settlement