Heat rolls on and Fred weakens

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Good morning and happy Friday eve! As we close in on the weekend we continue to track more intense heat and humidity on the way for region. Heat Advisories are in effect AGAIN this morning and you can just pencil them in for Friday as well. Your weekend forecast continues to look wetter and slightly cooler for the region even if our temperatures Saturday are trending up. Rain moving in with a stalling front will help drop us back below average starting Sunday and lasting through the middle of next week. Out in the tropics Tropical Depression Fred continues to have its circulation ripped apart by the mountains of Hispaniola and there’s some uncertainty here in how long it will take to reorganize. The storm is still expected to eventually make its way into the Gulf of Mexico before a potential landfall in the Florida Panhandle late Sunday night.

We are tracking yet another day of Heat Advisories Thursday for the ArkLaTex. (KSLA News 12)

Back here in the ArkLaTex, as you are heading out the door this morning make sure you dress comfortably as we are tracking yet another scorcher for the region. Temperatures are again in the mid and upper 70s this morning, and they are expected to rise into the 90s this afternoon with ‘feels-like’ temperatures hovering right around 105. While most of us can expect dry conditions there is the chance of a stray shower across the southern tier of the ArkLaTex this afternoon.

As move to Friday and the weekend we are tracking some changes on the way for the region. Not so much Friday when more heat and humidity dominate along with perhaps a few more showers, this time across the northern tier of the viewing area. Pushing into the weekend Saturday is looking more and more likely that the intense heat and humidity will stick around for one more day even though scattered showers and storms will push in late in the afternoon as well as the evening. Highs both Friday and Saturday will be in the mid-90s with ‘feels-like’ temperatures once again pushing towards 105. On Sunday though the effects of the clouds and showers will help push our high temperatures back below average. The weather on Sunday will not be a washout, but certainly will not be the dominant sunshine we have seen.

Looking ahead to next week we are tracking more scattered showers ahead for the ArkLaTex. This will be due to the fact that the frontal boundary that helped initially bring in the showers and storms will stick around and keep our weather unsettled. Thanks to the scattered wet weather temperatures will continue to be cooler than what we have seen this week with highs likely around the 90 degree mark. But even with the cooler weather we are still expected intense mugginess to stick around the region. So don’t expect any fall preview for the ArkLaTex just yet.

In the meantime, get ready for more sweating on your Thursday! Have a great and COOL day!

