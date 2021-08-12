Demand for respiratory therapists increases as COVID-19 cases rise

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Hospitals are reporting a high demand for reparatory therapists as COVID-19 cases increase.

Respiratory therapists play a large part in critical care for COVID patients, as they care for patients who have trouble breathing.

KSLA’s Tayler Davis spoke with LSU Health Clinical Associate Professor of Cardiopulmonary Science Dr. Tim Gilmore about recruitment efforts, the shortage and what they are doing to help hospitals.

Gilmore says students in the 2020 program graduated early to assist with the demand at hospitals.

Tune in to KSLA News 12 tonight to hear from a student who graduated in May about why he chose the field and how he’s coping with the increased demand.

