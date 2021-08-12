Getting Answers
Bossier City Fire Dept. hosting fish fry fundraiser for LSP trooper’s son who is battling cancer

Louisiana State Police
By Rachael Thomas
Published: Aug. 12, 2021 at 10:58 AM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
BOSSIER CITY, La. (KSLA) - The Bossier City Fire Department is hosting a fundraiser for a fellow first responder’s son, who is currently battling cancer.

The fire department will prepare fish fry plates on Thursday, Aug. 12 to raise money for the family of Barry Spinney, a trooper with Louisiana State Police. Spinney’s son, Luke, is currently undergoing cancer treatment at St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital. A spokesperson with the Bossier City Police Department says Luke will be coming home the weekend of Aug. 14.

Fish fry plates go on sale for $10 each beginning at 10:30 a.m. at BCFD’s headquarters on Beckett Street. Those who would like to donate more are welcome to do so.

