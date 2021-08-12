Getting Answers
Yokem Connection
Advertise With Us
Advertisement

Biden proposes negotiating ‘fair price’ on prescription drugs

By CNN staff
Published: Aug. 12, 2021 at 4:17 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - President Joe Biden made the case Thursday for his plan to lower prescription drug prices.

He gave a speech about prescription costs, pointing to skyrocketing prices for insulin and treatments for multiple sclerosis, cancer and rheumatoid arthritis.

The president says the U.S. pays the highest prescription drug costs of any developed nation in the world.

“What we’re proposing is that we’ll negotiate … with a company based on a fair price,” Biden said. “One that reflects the cost of the research and development and the need, providing for a significant a profit but that’s still affordable for consumers.”

The president has proposed giving Medicare the power to negotiate lower drug prices and expanding its coverage to dental, vision and hearing.

Under his plan, Medicare prices on drugs also would be made available to private insurance companies.

Biden said too many pharmaceutical companies do not use enough of their profits on research and innovation to justify the costs. They instead use it to inflate their worth and on executive compensation.

According to one study, from 2016 to 2020 pharmaceutical companies spent $577 billion in stock buybacks and dividends - $56 billion more than what they spend on all research and development over that same period of time,” he said.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Anika Armer and Alison Taylor frequently rode motorcycles with three other women wearing...
Balloon release planned for women killed in motorcycle wreck on I-20
Students in DeSoto Parish returned to the classroom on Aug. 4, 2021.
DeSoto Parish superintendent addresses rumor of 100+ kids being out with COVID-19
Victim named in connection to weekend shooting in Cedar Grove
Datavious Simmons, DOB: 4/6/2002 (left), and Joshua Thomas, DOB: 6/21/2002 (right), are wanted...
2 teens wanted for June homicide in Cedar Grove neighborhood
In north Louisiana (Shreveport and Monroe), 103 patients are in Ochsner hospitals as of...
State, federal medical personnel deployed to help ArkLaTex COVID-19 hospitalizations

Latest News

Sea Turtle Release
Sea Turtle Release
A mural on a fence is displayed at United Fort Worth, a grassroots community organization in...
Census shows US is diversifying, white population shrinking
Jamie Spears, father of singer Britney Spears, leaves the Stanley Mosk Courthouse in Los...
Britney Spears’ father to step down from conservatorship
Texas Coronavirus update
What we know about the 7,038 active cases of COVID-19 in East Texas
Lindell told attendees Thursday morning at an election fraud symposium that he’s hosting in the...
MyPillow CEO says he was attacked at symposium