BACK TO SCHOOL: Thousands of Bossier Parish students return to class

By Christian Piekos
Published: Aug. 12, 2021 at 5:09 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
BOSSIER PARISH, La. (KSLA) - Thursday, Aug. 12 marks the first day of school for a majority of Bossier Parish students.

First through twelfth graders are returning to class after the summer break.

Unfortunately, the “normal” return to school isn’t what the district is receiving this year, as the more contagious Delta variant of the coronavirus spreads across the state.

Below are Bossier School’s policies and procedures for keeping students, staff members and families safe this year.

