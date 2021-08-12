ASAP COPY sponsors uniform giveaway
Published: Aug. 12, 2021 at 11:18 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - ASAP COPY plans on helping parents with the return back to school.
The Shreveport area t-shirt store plans on giving away uniforms to local students. The giveaway will include uniforms for students in elementary, middle, and high school.
The giveaway will be on the corner of Lakeshore and Jewella Avenue from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday Aug. 14.
Refreshments will be provided at location for guests. For more information call Clifford Jenkins at 318-294-0605 or 318-631-4777.
