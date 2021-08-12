ASAP COPY sponsors uniform giveaway

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - ASAP COPY plans on helping parents with the return back to school.

The Shreveport area t-shirt store plans on giving away uniforms to local students. The giveaway will include uniforms for students in elementary, middle, and high school.

A flyer for ASAP Copy's back to school uniform giveaway. (ASAP COPY)

The giveaway will be on the corner of Lakeshore and Jewella Avenue from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday Aug. 14.

Refreshments will be provided at location for guests. For more information call Clifford Jenkins at 318-294-0605 or 318-631-4777.

