Getting Answers
Yokem Connection
Advertise With Us
Advertisement

Army E-sports team set to visit Shreveport’s Geek’d Con

U.S. Army E-sports team will be at Geek'd Con.
U.S. Army E-sports team will be at Geek'd Con.(U.S. Army)
By KSLA Staff
Published: Aug. 12, 2021 at 6:55 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Geek’d Con is coming back to Shreveport on Friday, Aug. 13. at the Shreveport Convention Center.

One of the groups that will be there is the Army E-sports team. The team competes in gaming competitions and is made up of active duty and reserve soldiers.

The team says they play games like Call of Duty, Fortnite, League of Legends and Apex legends.

“We train about, I would say, anywhere from 8 to sometimes 12 hours a day, trying to get better at the game and also compete in online tournaments or in-person tournaments,” said Cpl. Adam Sheffield

The team says they are visiting Shreveport for community outreach and to show potential recruits that there are fun activities to participate in while serving.

The U.S. Army Gaming Trailer will be parked inside the convention center for anyone who wishes to compete with their friends or the E-sports team. There will also be a Q&A at the Army Recruiting booth.

Copyright 2021 KSLA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

SPD responds to shooting on Clift Avenue & W. 64th Street.
SPD investigating triple shooting near Clift Avenue; nearby school temporarily placed on lockdown
Anika Armer and Alison Taylor frequently rode motorcycles with three other women wearing...
Balloon release planned for women killed in motorcycle wreck on I-20
Students in DeSoto Parish returned to the classroom on Aug. 4, 2021.
DeSoto Parish superintendent addresses rumor of 100+ kids being out with COVID-19
Victim named in connection to weekend shooting in Cedar Grove
FULL: Mayor Cantrell mandates vaccine cards at most businesses
Vaccine or negative tests to be required at NOLA restaurants, other indoor activities

Latest News

Governor to hold COVID-19 briefing Monday to discuss decision on potential mask mandate
Gov. Edwards to hold COVID-19 news conference at 1:30 p.m. Friday
COVID-19 is commonly known as coronavirus
Daily Report: Arkansas Dept. of Health monitoring COVID-19
In this photo provided by the Bootleg Fire Incident Command, trees burn at the Bootleg Fire in...
LDAF firefighters assist with wildfires in Oregon
Texas Coronavirus update
What we know about the 7,038 active cases of COVID-19 in East Texas