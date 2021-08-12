Army E-sports team set to visit Shreveport’s Geek’d Con

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Geek’d Con is coming back to Shreveport on Friday, Aug. 13. at the Shreveport Convention Center.

One of the groups that will be there is the Army E-sports team. The team competes in gaming competitions and is made up of active duty and reserve soldiers.

The team says they play games like Call of Duty, Fortnite, League of Legends and Apex legends.

“We train about, I would say, anywhere from 8 to sometimes 12 hours a day, trying to get better at the game and also compete in online tournaments or in-person tournaments,” said Cpl. Adam Sheffield

The team says they are visiting Shreveport for community outreach and to show potential recruits that there are fun activities to participate in while serving.

The U.S. Army Gaming Trailer will be parked inside the convention center for anyone who wishes to compete with their friends or the E-sports team. There will also be a Q&A at the Army Recruiting booth.

