Victim named in connection to weekend shooting in Cedar Grove

By Daffney Dawson
Published: Aug. 11, 2021 at 3:55 PM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - A shooting in the Cedar Grove neighborhood on Saturday, Aug. 7 led to the death of one man.

Tyquarion GeRae Thomas, 20, or Shreveport, was shot multiple times just before 4:30 p.m. He died at Ochsner LSU Health hospital at 5:13 p.m.

An autopsy has been ordered and the shooting remains under investigation by the Shreveport Police Department.

This is a developing story. Stay with KSLA News 12 for updates.

