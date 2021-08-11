Victim named in connection to weekend shooting in Cedar Grove

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - A shooting in the Cedar Grove neighborhood on Saturday, Aug. 7 led to the death of one man.

Tyquarion GeRae Thomas, 20, or Shreveport, was shot multiple times just before 4:30 p.m. He died at Ochsner LSU Health hospital at 5:13 p.m.

An autopsy has been ordered and the shooting remains under investigation by the Shreveport Police Department.

This is a developing story. Stay with KSLA News 12 for updates.

