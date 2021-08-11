Tracking Fred and the return of rain

(KSLA) -Happy Wednesday everyone we’re halfway through the work week! Heat Advisory until 7pm this evening still in effect for the ArkLaTex so be safe and stay inside if you can! Thankfully rain makes a better comeback this weekend.

Today highs are in the mid and upper 90s with feels like temperatures up to 105-109 possible in many areas. Make sure to take breaks and wear light clothes if you must be outside during the day. Partly cloudy skies will give way to clear skies tonight.

Overnight clear skies with temperatures falling in the upper 70s are perfect for catching the peak of the Perseid Meteor shower late tonight and just before dawn. Stay away from lights, give yourself at least 20min to adjust to the dark skies and stay patient.

Thursday and Friday look similar but Thursday will be the hotter day with highs in the mid and upper 90s. Friday highs are in the mid 90s with a slightly better chance of rain, but still mostly dry for the majority of the ArkLaTex.

WEEKEND RAIN? Well this weekend a front will bring rain and thunderstorms back to the ArkLaTex Saturday and Sunday which will also give us a slight break from heat advisory humidity and heat. Highs will range this weekend from the low to mid 90s. Rain chances are around 30-40% for each day but its not looking like a full washout for everyone.

TROPICS: Tropical Storm Fred is moving over parts of the Caribbean Sea bringing heavy rain and gusty winds. By tonight and Thursday this will likely weaken due to wind shear and contact with land, but once it emerges into waters, it will slowly gain strength. By this weekend and early next week this will emerge into the Gulf of Mexico as it grows stronger and so far will likely make landfall on Florida but track may change so we’ll keep you updated!

Have a great day!

