Getting Answers
Yokem Connection
Advertise With Us
Advertisement

Tracking Fred and the return of rain

By Jessica Moore
Published: Aug. 11, 2021 at 1:56 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(KSLA) -Happy Wednesday everyone we’re halfway through the work week! Heat Advisory until 7pm this evening still in effect for the ArkLaTex so be safe and stay inside if you can! Thankfully rain makes a better comeback this weekend.

Today highs are in the mid and upper 90s with feels like temperatures up to 105-109 possible in many areas. Make sure to take breaks and wear light clothes if you must be outside during the day. Partly cloudy skies will give way to clear skies tonight.

Overnight clear skies with temperatures falling in the upper 70s are perfect for catching the peak of the Perseid Meteor shower late tonight and just before dawn. Stay away from lights, give yourself at least 20min to adjust to the dark skies and stay patient.

Thursday and Friday look similar but Thursday will be the hotter day with highs in the mid and upper 90s. Friday highs are in the mid 90s with a slightly better chance of rain, but still mostly dry for the majority of the ArkLaTex.

WEEKEND RAIN? Well this weekend a front will bring rain and thunderstorms back to the ArkLaTex Saturday and Sunday which will also give us a slight break from heat advisory humidity and heat. Highs will range this weekend from the low to mid 90s. Rain chances are around 30-40% for each day but its not looking like a full washout for everyone.

TROPICS: Tropical Storm Fred is moving over parts of the Caribbean Sea bringing heavy rain and gusty winds. By tonight and Thursday this will likely weaken due to wind shear and contact with land, but once it emerges into waters, it will slowly gain strength. By this weekend and early next week this will emerge into the Gulf of Mexico as it grows stronger and so far will likely make landfall on Florida but track may change so we’ll keep you updated!

Have a great day!

Copyright 2021 KSLA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Anika Armer and Alison Taylor frequently rode motorcycles with three other women wearing...
Balloon release planned for women killed in motorcycle wreck on I-20
Two people are safe after a driver in a stolen truck rammed into a Caddo Parish house on the...
20-year-old arrested after crashing stolen truck into two vehicles, Caddo Parish home
Breanna Dinkins and Deonshanique Thompson
One of the Walmart ‘pepper spray bandits’ arrested after allegedly stealing TVs, assaulting employees
Coach David Bryant (seen holding the basketball)
Community remembers ArkLaTex coach who died from complications with COVID-19
Jeffrey Griffing, 18, of the 4700 block of Palmetto Road at Benton, was booked July 30, 2021,...
Bossier teen accused of dozens more sex crimes involving juveniles

Latest News

Keeping an eye on the tropics with Fred and the heat and rain for the ArkLaTex
Jessica's Wednesday evening weather update
We are tracking our newest tropical storm as it is expected to make landfall in the Dominican...
Fred forms and more Heat Advisories Wednesday
We are tracking the potential for slight cooldown for the ArkLaTex over the weekend.
Hot weather streak rolls on
The days may change, but the forecast doesn't as more heat and humidity dominate.
Tracking Fred and more intense heat