Shreveport City Council introduces ordinances allocating money for new vehicles, equipment for first responders

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - On Tuesday, Aug. 10, two ordinances were introduced at a Shreveport City Council meeting. Those ordinances call for allocating money for the city’s fire and police departments.

If the ordinances are approved, millions will be allocated to Shreveport’s first responders.

Ordinance 116 would allocate over $3.2 million to the Shreveport Fire Department to replace aging fleet and equipment. Ordinance 117 would allocate $3.2 million to the Shreveport Fire Department to purchase vehicles and equipment , including radars, body cameras and take home vehicles. The money would come from the General Funds Operating Reserves for both ordinances.

Councilman Grayson Boucher, one of the sponsors of the ordinances, says this needs to happen right now.

”This is something that has been building for over twenty years,” he said.

Boucher is talking about the decades old engines and trucks the city’s first responders are using. It’s why he and other council members introduced two ordinances at Tuesday’s meeting.

”The past two years I have been saying we have fire trucks that were purchased when I was in middle school that are sitting in a fire station in my district that were purchased in 1985 or ‘86,” Boucher said.

SFD Chief Scott Wolverton spoke on the setbacks the department is experiencing. It’s caused them to borrow equipment from other departments across the state.

“We had to take some measures to try and make sure we kept the level of service our citizens expect,” said Wolverton.

Both of these ordinances were only introduced at the City Council meeting, but Boucher says this is the first step in the right direction.

Copyright 2021 KSLA. All rights reserved.