Getting Answers
Yokem Connection
Advertise With Us
Advertisement

Shreveport City Council introduces ordinances allocating money for new vehicles, equipment for first responders

(KSLA)
By Chandler Watkins
Published: Aug. 10, 2021 at 10:18 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - On Tuesday, Aug. 10, two ordinances were introduced at a Shreveport City Council meeting. Those ordinances call for allocating money for the city’s fire and police departments.

If the ordinances are approved, millions will be allocated to Shreveport’s first responders.

Ordinance 116 would allocate over $3.2 million to the Shreveport Fire Department to replace aging fleet and equipment. Ordinance 117 would allocate $3.2 million to the Shreveport Fire Department to purchase vehicles and equipment , including radars, body cameras and take home vehicles. The money would come from the General Funds Operating Reserves for both ordinances.

Councilman Grayson Boucher, one of the sponsors of the ordinances, says this needs to happen right now.

”This is something that has been building for over twenty years,” he said.

Boucher is talking about the decades old engines and trucks the city’s first responders are using. It’s why he and other council members introduced two ordinances at Tuesday’s meeting.

”The past two years I have been saying we have fire trucks that were purchased when I was in middle school that are sitting in a fire station in my district that were purchased in 1985 or ‘86,” Boucher said.

SFD Chief Scott Wolverton spoke on the setbacks the department is experiencing. It’s caused them to borrow equipment from other departments across the state.

“We had to take some measures to try and make sure we kept the level of service our citizens expect,” said Wolverton.

Both of these ordinances were only introduced at the City Council meeting, but Boucher says this is the first step in the right direction.

Copyright 2021 KSLA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two people are safe after a driver in a stolen truck rammed into a Caddo Parish house on the...
20-year-old arrested after crashing stolen truck into two vehicles, Caddo Parish home
Anika Armer and Alison Taylor frequently rode motorcycles with three other women wearing...
Balloon release planned for women killed in motorcycle wreck on I-20
A woman was shot in the leg and taken to a hospital. Her injuries are considered...
Shots fired during prayer vigil for 3-year-old killed in drive-by shooting; woman injured
Six people in Caddo Parish were issued a summons on Aug. 5, 2021 for reportedly selling alcohol...
6 cited in underage alcohol sales sting in Caddo Parish
Breanna Dinkins and Deonshanique Thompson
One of the Walmart ‘pepper spray bandits’ arrested after allegedly stealing TVs, assaulting employees

Latest News

Shreveport City Council moves toward upgrading first responders' vehicles, equipment
Shreveport City Council moves toward upgrading first responders' vehicles, equipment
Mudbug arena
Mudbugs kick off 2021 training camp
Students in the Texarkana Independent School District in Texas head back to the classroom...
TISD students headed back to the classroom Aug. 11
For more information, email info@praisetemple.com.
22nd Annual ‘We Are Better Together’ backpack, supply giveaway happening Aug. 14