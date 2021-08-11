Getting Answers
Yokem Connection
Advertise With Us
Advertisement

Seventh member of Gov. Edwards’ staff tests positive for COVID-19

RAW: Gov. John Bel Edwards Welcome Address - Part 2
RAW: Gov. John Bel Edwards Welcome Address - Part 2
By WAFB Staff
Published: Aug. 11, 2021 at 12:01 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A seventh member of Gov. John Bel Edwards’ staff has tested positive for COVID-19, the his office announced Wednesday, Aug. 11.

The governor’s office says the staff me member has been working offsite and no other employees were exposed to the virus.

RELATED STORIES:

“The employee is at home in isolation, per guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the Louisiana Department of Health,” Gov. Edwards’ office said.

Six other members of the governor’s staff have tested positive for COVID-19 since July 30.

Edwards’ office says it has a “high rate of fully vaccinated staff and practices all CDC and LDH-recommended COVID mitigation measures, including indoor masking, quarantine and isolation, and COVID testing after exposure.”

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2021 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Anika Armer and Alison Taylor frequently rode motorcycles with three other women wearing...
Balloon release planned for women killed in motorcycle wreck on I-20
Two people are safe after a driver in a stolen truck rammed into a Caddo Parish house on the...
20-year-old arrested after crashing stolen truck into two vehicles, Caddo Parish home
Breanna Dinkins and Deonshanique Thompson
One of the Walmart ‘pepper spray bandits’ arrested after allegedly stealing TVs, assaulting employees
Coach David Bryant (seen holding the basketball)
Community remembers ArkLaTex coach who died from complications with COVID-19
People gather ahead of a special meeting Aug. 9, 2021, called by the Sabine Parish School Board...
Residents’ concerns about mask mandate spur special meeting of Sabine Parish School Board

Latest News

Students in DeSoto Parish returned to the classroom on Aug. 4, 2021.
DeSoto Parish superintendent addresses rumor of 100+ kids being out with COVID-19
In north Louisiana (Shreveport and Monroe), 103 patients are in Ochsner hospitals as of...
Ochsner Health leaders to discuss COVID-19 cases and vaccinations in north Louisiana
Datavious Simmons, DOB: 4/6/2002 (left), and Joshua Thomas, DOB: 6/21/2002 (right), are wanted...
2 teens wanted for June homicide in Cedar Grove neighborhood
We are tracking the potential for slight cooldown for the ArkLaTex over the weekend.
Hot weather streak rolls on