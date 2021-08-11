Ochsner Health leaders to discuss COVID-19 cases and vaccinations in north Louisiana

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Ochsner Health leaders will discuss COVID-19 cases, vaccinations and hospitalizations at 1:15 p.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 11.

Based on data released from Ochsner Health, its entire system has seen a 73% increase in COVID-19 hospitalizations in just over one week.

In north Louisiana (Shreveport and Monroe), 103 patients are in Ochsner hospitals as of Wednesday. Ochsner LSU Health representatives said capacity is stretched to the point its hospitals cannot accept transfers from other facilities.

From Aug. 7 to 10, Willis-Knighton hospitals have averaged about 108 hospitalized COVID-19 patients. Within that time frame, the number of COVID-19 patients has steadily increased since Tuesday.

Expected to speak during the event are President and CEO Warner Thomas, Chief Medical Officer Dr. Robert Hart, Medical Director of Infection Control and Prevention Dr. Katherine Baumgarten and System Medical Director of Hospital Quality Dr. Sandra Kemmerly.

Copyright 2021 KSLA. All rights reserved.