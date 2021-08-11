Getting Answers
Mudbugs kick off 2021 training camp

Mudbug arena
Mudbug arena(KSLA)
By KSLA Staff
Published: Aug. 10, 2021 at 8:21 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - It seems like just yesterday the Mudbugs hoisted the Robertson Cup Trophy they won back in June.

Now, less than two months later, the team is already prepping for the next season.

The Mudbugs kicked off their training camp for 2021 on Tuesday, Aug. 10. Several members of the championship team are back on the ice, a good sign given the short-off season.

However, head coach Jason Campbell says there are no roster spots guaranteed.

“We’re really happy with all our returners, number one. Fired up, ready to be here and energized to go. Number two, with all the supporting players that are here right now, just competing for spots on our team it’s again our coaching staff that has a lot of tough decision to make. Our returners know that their jobs, just because they won a championship last year, doesn’t mean they’ve got a spot on this year’s team,” said Campbell.

Mudbugs’ season begins in October.

